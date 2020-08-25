CarWale
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,287 Views
    BS6 Mahindra Marazzo launched – Why should you buy?

    The BS6 compliant Mahindra Marazzo launch was delayed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Post a brief delay in production, the BS6 compliant model has finally been launched in India in three variants, namely - M2, M4 Plus and M6 Plus. The MPV has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Read below to learn more about why should buy the newly launched Mahindra Marazzo. 

    What’s good about it?

    All three variants are available in eight-seat and seven-seat options (with captain seats in middle row).  The MPV has a good turning radius of 5.25-metres and a generous wheelbase of 2,760mm offers ample space for the occupants. The MPV has scored a four-star safety rating by GNCAP. The standard safety feature list include – dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, disc brakes on all wheels, ISOFIX child seat mount, child safety lock on rear door, impact sensing auto door locks and engine immobilizer. Additionally, all the variants feature door ajar warning with tell-tale and sound for all doors. 

    What’s not so good?

    Currently, the BS6 Mahindra Marazzo gets a six-speed manual transmission. The company might introduce an automatic variant at a later date. Remote keyless entry is not available in base variant. Moreover, the driver-side window with up/down is limited to the top spec M6+ variant. 

    Best variant to buy?

    The top-spec feature loaded M6+ variant is a good option. Over the M4+ variant, the M6+ variant additionally offers automatic climate control, Ecosense, internal memory, rear camera with steering adaptive parking guidelines display, follow-me-home headlamps and more. 

    Specification

    Diesel

    1.5-litre - 121bhp at 3,500rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,750rpm – 2,500rpm

    Six-speed manual transmission 

    Did you know?

    The Mahindra Marazzo offers industry first surround cool technology and first-in class four-wheel disc brakes.

    Mahindra
    Marazzo
    Mahindra Marazzo
    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mahindra Marazzo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.55 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.42 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.55 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.66 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.59 Lakh
    ₹ 11.25 Lakh
