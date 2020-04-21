BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Variants explained

The BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT has been revealed, with prices starting at Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 115Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

The BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT is offered in six mono-tone colours and two dual-tone colours including Pearl White, Dazzling Silver, Flamboyant Red, Fiery Orange, Designer Grey, Midnight Black, Silver with Black and Red with Black. The model is available in four variants, the variant-wise features of which are given below.

BS6 KUV100 NXT K2 Plus

Body coloured bumpers

Front and rear skid plate

Rear spoiler

Wheel arch cladding

Partial wheel caps

Grey interior theme

Black insert on dashboard and door trims

Engine immobilizer

Tilt adjustable steering

Vinyl seat upholstery

Front-row arm-rest (six-seat variant only)

Rear under floor storage

Front 12V power outlet

ABS with EBD

Dual airbags

Rear parking sensors

BS6 KUV100 NXT K4 Plus

Body coloured door handles

Full wheel caps

Fabric seat upholstery

Height adjustable driver seat

Foldable rear seat

Power windows

Manual central locking

BS6 KUV100 NXT K6 Plus

Dual chamber headlamp

Chrome insert in front grille

OVRMs with integrated turn indicators

Roof mounted antenna

Silver insert on dashboard and door trims

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Mahindra BlueSense app compatibility

Four speakers

Steering mounted controls

Fabric insert in door trims

Electronic temperature control panel

Remote central locking

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Follow-me-home headlamps

Rear wash and wipe

Rear defogger

Speed sensing auto door locks

BS6 KUV100 NXT K8

Front fog lamps with chrome accents

Piano-black rear door handles

Alloy wheels

Black interior theme

Mood lighting

Piano-black insert on dashboard and door trims

Navigation

Two tweeters

DRLs

Micro-hybrid technology

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Second-row arm-rest

Cooled glove-box

Front and rear 12V power outlets