BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Variants explained

The BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT has been revealed, with prices starting at Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 115Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission.
The BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT is offered in six mono-tone colours and two dual-tone colours including Pearl White, Dazzling Silver, Flamboyant Red, Fiery Orange, Designer Grey, Midnight Black, Silver with Black and Red with Black. The model is available in four variants, the variant-wise features of which are given below.
BS6 KUV100 NXT K2 Plus
Body coloured bumpers
Front and rear skid plate
Rear spoiler
Wheel arch cladding
Partial wheel caps
Grey interior theme
Black insert on dashboard and door trims
Engine immobilizer
Tilt adjustable steering
Vinyl seat upholstery
Front-row arm-rest (six-seat variant only)
Rear under floor storage
Front 12V power outlet
ABS with EBD
Dual airbags
Rear parking sensors
BS6 KUV100 NXT K4 Plus
Body coloured door handles
Full wheel caps
Fabric seat upholstery
Height adjustable driver seat
Foldable rear seat
Power windows
Manual central locking
BS6 KUV100 NXT K6 Plus
Dual chamber headlamp
Chrome insert in front grille
OVRMs with integrated turn indicators
Roof mounted antenna
Silver insert on dashboard and door trims
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Mahindra BlueSense app compatibility
Four speakers
Steering mounted controls
Fabric insert in door trims
Electronic temperature control panel
Remote central locking
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Follow-me-home headlamps
Rear wash and wipe
Rear defogger
Speed sensing auto door locks
BS6 KUV100 NXT K8
Front fog lamps with chrome accents
Piano-black rear door handles
Alloy wheels
Black interior theme
Mood lighting
Piano-black insert on dashboard and door trims
Navigation
Two tweeters
DRLs
Micro-hybrid technology
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Second-row arm-rest
Cooled glove-box
Front and rear 12V power outlets