BS6 Isuzu V-Cross and MU-X to be launched in India tomorrow

- To be powered by BS6 1.9-litre diesel engine

- New Hi-Lander variant to be added

Isuzu India is all set to unveil its entire range of BS6 vehicles in the country tomorrow. The Japanese carmaker will introduce the BS6 compliant V-Cross pick-up and MU-X SUV that will be powered by a new downsized diesel engine.

The D-Max V-Cross is likely to be offered in two variants – Z and Z Prestige. While features like Bi-LED projector headlamps, DRLs, roof rails, sidestep, and rear parking sensors will be standard for both the trims, the higher-spec Z Prestige will be equipped with add-ons like roof-mounted stereo speakers, six-way electrically adjustable driver seat, cruise control, front fog lamps with chrome bezel, hill-start and descent control, and a transfercase protector. A few days back, a detailed brochure of the V-Cross was leaked online and you can read more about it here.

Alongside the V-Cross, Isuzu is also expected to offer the Hi-Lander that will essentially be the simplified and ordinary version of the V-Cross. Spec-wise, it is expected to be available with a two-wheel drive and a manual gearbox.

While the MU-X SUV was updated globally a few months back, India will have to grudgingly accept its predecessor model with the only rational change being the 1.9-litre diesel engine under the bonnet. This oil burner motor will be paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Barring this, the exterior and interior design will be in continuation. The price for all the BS6 models is likely to go up by one lakh to three lakh rupees over their discontinued clades.