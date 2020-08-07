BS6 Ford Endeavour prices hiked by up to Rs 1.20 lakh

- BS6 Ford Endeavour was launched in February with introductory prices

- The model is powered by a 167bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

Ford India has hiked the prices of the BS6-compliant Endeavour by up to Rs 1.20 lakh. The model was introduced back in February with introductory prices starting at Rs 29.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), details of which are available here.

The introductory prices of the BS6 Ford Endeavour were originally slated to be valid up to 30 April although this pricing was extended until 31 July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The prices of the model have now been hiked by Rs 44,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh, based on the choice of variant.

There have been no changes to the engine specifications and features of the Endeavour. The model is powered by a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that produces 167bhp and 420Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to a 10-speed automatic transmission. We have driven the updated Endeavour, and you can read our review here.

The following are the new variant-wise prices of the BS6 Ford Endeavour:

Titanium 2.0 4x2 AT: Rs 29.99 lakh

Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT: Rs 32.75 lakh

Titanium Plus 2.0 4x4 AT: Rs 34.45 lakh