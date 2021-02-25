BS6 Ford Aspire CNG variant spied testing; launch likely soon

- Ford Aspire CNG could make a comeback in the coming months

- The BS4 model was powered by a 95bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine with a CNG kit

Ford India had launched the CNG variant of the Aspire sedan back in 2019, before it was discontinued due to the BS6 emission norms. Now, a new spy image shared on the web reveals a test-mule of the variant that is likely to be launched soon.

As seen in the spy image, the uncamouflaged test-mule of the Ford Aspire CNG features an emission testing device, hinting that the brand is working on updating the clean-fuel powered model to comply with the new emission norms that came into effect from April 2020.

The Ford Aspire CNG variant was previously available in two trims known as Ambient and Trend Plus. The brand recently reshuffled the trim line-up, details of which are available here, and hence it remains unclear which trims the CNG version will be offered with.

In the BS4 guise, the Ford Aspire CNG was powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with a CNG kit that produced 95bhp and 120Nm of torque. This motor was paired exclusively to a five-speed manual transmission.

