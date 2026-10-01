BMW's new 3 Series Looks Nothing like the 3 Series We Know

For five decades, the BMW 3 Series has been one of the easiest cars to identify from a distance. That may no longer be the case because with this new eighth-generation model, BMW has given the 3 Series a completely different visual identity. We are not sure how we feel about that.

The biggest change is at the front. The traditional BMW kidney grille is no longer treated as a separate element, with the grille and headlights now forming one broad horizontal graphic. The daytime running lights have also moved to a vertical layout, while an illuminated grille can add different light animations. It is a significant departure from the face that has defined recent generations of the 3 Series.

The changes continue down the sides. Flush-fitting door handles, a lower character line and more prominently flared wheel arches give the car a more contemporary appearance. At the rear, BMW has reworked its familiar L-shaped tail-lights, extending them into the shoulder of the car.

This is all because of BMW's new Neue Klasse design philosophy, which is now being brought to the popular models that the brand has been selling for decades. With this new 3 Series, BMW is using perhaps its most popular model line to introduce this entirely new design direction. Whether enthusiasts warm to it or not, one thing is clear, and it’s that evolutionary changes to the looks are no longer enough for the 3 Series.