    BMW XM, X7 facelift, and M 340i to be launched tomorrow

    Pawan Mudaliar

    BMW XM, X7 facelift, and M 340i to be launched tomorrow

    - XM is the first standalone M product in four decades 

    - S1000RR to be launched alongside

    Bavarian automaker BMW has set the stage to launch the XM, X7 facelift, and the updated M 340i xDrive tomorrow in India. These cars will be introduced alongside the all-new BMW S1000RR. 

    BMW XM

    BMW Right Front Three Quarter

    Unveiled in September 2022, the BMW XM is the brand’s flagship performance SUV. In fact, this is the first standalone M product from the brand in the last four decades, with the previous model being the M1. 

    Under the hood, the XM gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo belting out 653bhp and 800Nm of torque paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The performance SUV can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds. It also gets a PHEV powertrain with a 25.7kWh battery pack that can be charged using a 7.4kW AC fast charger. Post that, it can run on pure electric power for 88km and achieve a top speed of 140kmph while at it. 

    BMW X7 facelift

    BMW Left Front Three Quarter

    First up, the fascia draws inspiration from the new-generation 7 Series and i7, debuting a split headlight setup. Additionally, the SUV gets slimmer rear lights, a fresh set of alloy wheels with sizes ranging from 21-inch to 23-inch, and redesigned front and rear bumpers. Inside, the X7 facelift gets a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest eighth-generation BMW iDrive OS. 

    The X7 facelift is available in 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options with new 48-volt mild-hybrid functionality in the western markets. The India-bound model is likely to get the same updated powertrains.

    BMW M 340i xDrive

    BMW Right Front Three Quarter

    At the heart of the new M340i is a 3.0-litre inline-six producing 382bhp and 500Nm of torque when mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It also gets BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive technology as part of the deal. 

    Outside, it includes a new kidney grille, revised LED DRLs, and new alloys. Inside, the party trick of the model will be the curved dashboard display that will house the 14.9-inch touch display for the infotainment system.

