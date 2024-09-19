CarWale
    BMW XM Label launched in India at Rs. 3.15 crore

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Just 500 units to be sold across the globe
    • Only one unit allotted for India

    BMW India has launched a more aggressive, sportier, and exclusive version of its flagship SUV, the XM. This new iteration of the SUV is called the XM Label and is up for grabs at an asking price of Rs. 3.15 crore (ex-showroom), costing roughly Rs. 55 lakh more than the standard XM. However, out of the total 500 units globally, only one unit will be sold here in India.

    The BMW XM Label sets itself apart from standard XM with its red accents and highlights in various places. The red garnish can be seen around the kidney grille, window line, alloy wheels, and rear diffuser. The exterior is further highlighted by the BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black paint scheme along with 22-inch alloy wheels.

    The red and black theme has been carried over inside the cabin. Feature-wise, it comes loaded with a large 14.9-inch curved display housing the infotainment and the instrument panel, heads-up display, multi-zone climate control, customisable ambient lighting, adaptive M suspensions, bespoke seat upholstery, and Bowers and Wilkins-sourced 20-speaker music system.

    The BMW XM Label is the most powerful BMW M car to date. Mechanically, it is armed with a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo hybrid engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This motor produces 748bhp and a maximum torque of 1,000Nm. In this state of tune, the XM Label can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.8 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.

    BMW XM
    Rs. 2.60 Crore
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
