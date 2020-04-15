BMW X8 M trademark suggests new performance SUV

- X8 moniker was already trademarked two years ago

- The X8 M could be the performance flagship SUV from BMW

Currently, BMW has seven high-riding vehicles in its line-up ranging from front-wheel-drive X1 to the mammoth X7. And there’s a new one coming – called the X8 – which was hinted by a trademark filed two years ago. Now, a new registration at the German Patent and Trademark Office reveals that BMW is also working on a fully-blown ‘X8 M’.

According to BMW’s naming strategy, the X8 could be the coupe version of the X7 in the same way as the X4 is to X3 and the X6 is to the X5. However, we also speculate that the X8 could be a long-wheelbase version of the X7 since it will primarily be targeted at the Chinese market. Otherwise, the X8 could be an ultra-luxurious X7 with just two rows and four seats just like the Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge. It won’t be a practical car for sure but making a proper M version of it could be a bit excessive.

However, if this wild concept does conceptualise, the X8 M could be powered by the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 which also powers the X6 M. It makes around 620bhp in the Competition guise but could punch out slightly more in the X8 M. However, we won’t be surprised if BMW decides to plonk the extravagant 6.6-litre V12 from the M760i. On the other hand, a hybrid powertrain isn’t ruled out either.

It is too early to guess when the X8 or its performance derivative in the X8 M guise would arrive. Especially, since we haven’t caught a glimpse of any testing prototype yet. However, we can guess that the new X8 could arrive as early as in 2021. Which means the X8 M could take another couple of years to hit the streets. And when it arrives, it would rival the Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming flagship SUV, the GLS Maybach, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Meanwhile, the X8 M would compete against the likes of Range Rover Sport, Lamborghini Urus and Audi RS Q8.

Source