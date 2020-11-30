BMW X7 facelift early testing begins in Germany

-To feature exterior and interior styling overhaul

- Expected to launch in 2022

While the BMW X7 may look like it just arrived, the German car manufacturer is already beginning the works on the mid-life facelift for its flagship SUV. The BMW X7 was launched in early 2019 making a bold statement departing from the traditional exterior styling of the company with elongated signature kidney grille and inclusion of a third row.

The look and appearance of the new BMW X7 might have had divided opinions initially but it seems to be recording decent sales figures for the brand and now we have the very first spy pictures of a mid-life update model already being tested on the public roads of Munich. The spotted prototype wears a whole new face with the headlight units being placed a few inches below the standard position into the bumper. But then, the lights here are basic halogen sets which could even be a makeshift set of lights on the SUV.

However, other elements on the test model remain unchanged like the massive front grille and centre placed air intakes. The side profile of the mule is undisguised and does not show any new cosmetic changes and continues with a set of 22-inch alloy wheels. Moving behind, the lower portion is covered with camouflage but there are no evident changes to the overall styling as compared to the amendments in the front. It also wears the same set of LED tail lamps and BMW is unlikely to make any drastic alterations.

Since this is an early testing model, no pictures are available with respect to the interiors but we expect BMW to make the same updates aa the latest iDrive system to make it in line with the current models. The BMW X7 facelift is unlikely to debut anytime soon and could be unveiled by the end of 2021 as the following year’s model. The BMW X7 we have in our country is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel motor making 395bhp and 760Nm of torque with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It faces competition from the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS and Volvo XC90.