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    BMW X6 Showcased in India Ahead of Official Launch

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    Jay Shah

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    BMW X6 Showcased in India Ahead of Official Launch
    • Expected to be launched soon
    • To be offered in M60i guise

    BMW India has previewed the new X6 in the country, signalling the return of the coupe SUV to its local portfolio. The model was displayed ahead of its official market introduction, with a launch expected in the coming months.

    BMW X6 Facelift Left Side View

    The X6 has previously been sold in India and was known for blending the SUV stance with the sloping roofline of a coupe. The model, however, was discontinued in January 2023, when it was available solely with a petrol powertrain. With the latest generation, BMW is now preparing to reintroduce the niche SUV coupe with updated styling, new technology, and significantly enhanced performance.

    In terms of design, the new X6 gets a sharper front fascia with BMW’s illuminated kidney grille, sleeker LED headlamps, sculpted bumpers, and prominent air intakes. The side profile continues with the signature coupe-like silhouette, while the rear receives slim LED tail lamps and a sporty bumper treatment. Large 21-inch alloy wheels and muscular haunches further add to its road presence.

    BMW X6 Facelift Dashboard

    Inside, the X6 is expected to feature BMW’s latest curved display setup that combines the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. Premium leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, connected car tech, ADAS features, and a premium audio system are also part of the package.

    For its India comeback, the X6 is expected to arrive in the potent M60i guise. This version is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine producing 523bhp, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Also part of the package are an M Sport exhaust system, active kidney grille, air curtains, M Sport differential, and adaptive M Suspension, making it a full-fledged performance-focused coupe SUV.

    BMW X6 Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Once launched, the BMW X6 will sit above the X5 in the brand’s SUV hierarchy and cater to buyers looking for a more style-focused alternative. It is expected to rival models such as the Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe and Audi SQ8.

    BMW X6 Facelift Image
    BMW X6 Facelift
    Rs. 1.50 - 1.55 Crore
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