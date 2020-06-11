BMW X6 launched: Why should you buy?

BMW has launched the third generation BMW X6 in India in two trims - xDrive40i xLine and the xDrive40i M Sport. Both the variants are powered by a petrol engine and are available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 95 lakh. Each variant has distinguished exterior and interior design cues that lend an individual personality to the car. Read below to learn more about why should buy the newly launched BMW X6.

What’s good about it?

BMW offers customisable equipment for the first time, thereby offering customers to choose superior optional features over and above the standard xLine or M Sport packages. As for the interior, the leather Vernasca upholstery in six-color tones is included as standard. Additionally, the newly launched BMW X6 features BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a high resolution 12.3-inch central information display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality, hi-fi loudspeaker system and optional Harman Kardon surround sound system. The Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) gets a reversing assistant feature, wherein the system system remembers the last 50 meters covered and is able to automatically reverse the car along exactly the same route.

What is not so good?

The BMW X6 has been introduced in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU), therefore it does not offer localisation benefits, especially in terms of pricing. The BMW Head-up display is offered as an optional feature. The technology projects important driving information such as the car’s speed, the gear selected, alerts from the traffic sign recognition system, navigation instructions, etc. onto the windscreen, without having the driver to look away from the road.

Best variant to buy?

The company claims that the xLine highlights the robustness of the new Sports Activity Coupe and the extrovert character that enhances the car’s off-road looks. While, the M Sport brings a dynamic design angle to offer a commanding presence. The M Sport distinguishing itself as an elite sports model. Therefore, depending on individual taste, the customer can choose from either one of them.

Specification

Petrol

3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder – 335bhp and 450Nm at 1,500 – 5,000 rpm

Eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission

Did you know?

The vehicle gets the distinctive BMW ‘Iconic Glow’ kidney grille. This grille gets an illumination function. The vehicle has also grown in size as compared to its predecessor.