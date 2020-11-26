CarWale
    • BMW X5 M Competition launched in India at Rs 1.94 crore

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    12,255 Views
    - Powered by a 4.4-litre V8 M TwinPower engine that produces 617bhp and 750Nm of torque

    - The Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) has been introduced in India a completely built-up unit (CBU)

    - Special benefit on online bookings before 31 December 2020

    German luxury car manufacturer, BMW has launched the X5 M Competition in India at Rs 1,94,90,000 (ex-showroom, India). The powerful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) has been introduced in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The vehicle is available in seven standard metallic colour options – carbon black, black sapphire, mineral white marina bay blue, donnington grey, manhattan green and tornado red. Additionally, BMW also offers two optional individual colour options – tanzanite blue and ametrine. 

    The newly launched BMW X5 M Competition features sporty design highlights in the form of large front bumper air intakes, along with roof and lower tailgate spoiler as part of the aerodynamic enhancements. Additionally, the car gets ‘M’light-alloy wheels in 21-inch format at the front axle and 22-inch alloy wheels with star spoke style ‘M’ bi-colour at the rear. As for the interior, it gets 12.3-inch Multifunction Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel’s buttons, and voice control feature along-with the optional BMW Gesture Control. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation system and the BMW Virtual Assistant is offered as standard.

    BMW X5 Front Seat Headrest

    Under the hood, the BMW X5 M Competition is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine that produces 617bhp at 6,000rpm and 750Nm of torque between 1,800-5,600rpm. This engine comes mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with drivelogic. The vehicle offers three shift modes - Track, Sport, and Road. Interestingly, the X5 M Competition is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 3.8 seconds. The top-speed is electronically restricted to 250kmph. 

    In terms of safety, the X5 M Competition gets front, side and head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including ‘M’ Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), dynamic brake control, dry braking function, cruise control with braking function along with collision and pedestrian warning with city braking function.

    As a token of appreciation, customers opting for online booking of the BMW X5 M Competition before 31 December 2020, will enjoy a special benefit - an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in collaboration with Isprava luxury villas.

    BMW X5 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 90.87 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 94.63 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 89.02 Lakh
    Pune₹ 90.87 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 90.12 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 83.50 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 90.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 83.70 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 84.83 Lakh
