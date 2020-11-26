BMW X5 M Competition launched: Explained in detail

BMW has pushed the performance limits further with the launch of the new BMW X5 M Competition in India. The car is retailed at Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom, India) which is approximately Rs 1.1 crore more than the X5 M Sport guise. So, is the super-car tuned SUV really worth the premium price tag? Find out as we take you through the details.

First look at the X5 M Competition, and it unmistakably looks like a robust X model from the BMW stable. It might not be as charming as the Audi RS Q8 and the Urus but the muscular and aggressive exterior styling surely catches the eye. Up front, the X5 M Competition distinguishes itself from the standard one with the blacked-out signature kidney grille and large air intakes. The black treatment continues on the side gills and mirror caps with a set of large M-specific light 21-inch alloy wheels at the front and 22-inch for the rear axles. The rear clearly portrays the performance capabilities with two pairs of exhaust tailpipes with black diffusers, a roof spoiler and the ‘M Competition’ badge.

Moving on to the inside, the cabin looks neat with the cockpit design finished in top-notch quality of leather under the lower sections of the instrument and door panel. The M-leather steering wheel commands the all-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a standard head-up display in the direct vision of the driver. Adding to the comfort are figure-hugging M-multifunctional front seats which offer electric adjustments, backrest, thigh and lumbar support. Customers can personalise from a combination of six contrast hexagonal quilted Merino leather trim upholstery. The centre console is taken by the restyled gear selector wrapped in leather with the Drivelogic switch and the start / stop engine button.

Other highlights on the inside include a 12.3-inch navigation system with gesture and voice control, Harman Kardon sound system, ambient lighting and wireless charging. The X5 Competition further offers exclusive packages with optional equipment including panorama glass roof, ambient air package, laserlight, rear seats heating and display key to name a few. What comes as standard though are lighter and highly durable M compound brakes with two pedal feel settings – Comfort and Sport

The X5 M Competition also impresses when it comes to safety and driver assistance. The car offers front, side and head airbags, dry braking function, cruise control with braking and cornering brake control. And for those with deep pockets, BMW has several optional packages such as Driving Assist Package and M Driver’s package.

Powering the giant is the 4.4-litre V8 M TwinPower Turbo churning out 617 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque working in tandem with an eight-speed M-Steptronic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The top speed is electronically pulled back to 250kmph with a winking 0-100kmph sprint time of 3.8 seconds. For the enthusiasts, the M Mode button now features an additional Track mode along with the Road and Sport modes for a more focused and dynamic driving experience. Well then, the BMW X5 M Competition is certainly a well-rounded product with an ultra-luxurious cabin, advanced safety features and an engaging drivetrain under the hood. With some closest rivals in the form of Audi RS Q8, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus, the BMW X5 M Competition sure makes for a more valuable proposition.