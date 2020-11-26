CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW X5 M Competition launched: Explained in detail

    BMW X5 M Competition launched: Explained in detail

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    159 Views
    BMW X5 M Competition launched: Explained in detail

    BMW has pushed the performance limits further with the launch of the new BMW X5 M Competition in India. The car is retailed at Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom, India) which is approximately Rs 1.1 crore more than the X5 M Sport guise. So, is the super-car tuned SUV really worth the premium price tag? Find out as we take you through the details.

    BMW X5 M Left Front Three Quarter

    First look at the X5 M Competition, and it unmistakably looks like a robust X model from the BMW stable. It might not be as charming as the Audi RS Q8 and the Urus but the muscular and aggressive exterior styling surely catches the eye. Up front, the X5 M Competition distinguishes itself from the standard one with the blacked-out signature kidney grille and large air intakes. The black treatment continues on the side gills and mirror caps with a set of large M-specific light 21-inch alloy wheels at the front and 22-inch for the rear axles. The rear clearly portrays the performance capabilities with two pairs of exhaust tailpipes with black diffusers, a roof spoiler and the ‘M Competition’ badge.

    BMW X5 M Dashboard

    Moving on to the inside, the cabin looks neat with the cockpit design finished in top-notch quality of leather under the lower sections of the instrument and door panel. The M-leather steering wheel commands the all-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a standard head-up display in the direct vision of the driver. Adding to the comfort are figure-hugging M-multifunctional front seats which offer electric adjustments, backrest, thigh and lumbar support. Customers can personalise from a combination of six contrast hexagonal quilted Merino leather trim upholstery. The centre console is taken by the restyled gear selector wrapped in leather with the Drivelogic switch and the start / stop engine button.

    BMW X5 M Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Other highlights on the inside include a 12.3-inch navigation system with gesture and voice control, Harman Kardon sound system, ambient lighting and wireless charging. The X5 Competition further offers exclusive packages with optional equipment including panorama glass roof, ambient air package, laserlight, rear seats heating and display key to name a few. What comes as standard though are lighter and highly durable M compound brakes with two pedal feel settings – Comfort and Sport

    BMW X5 M Infotainment System

    The X5 M Competition also impresses when it comes to safety and driver assistance. The car offers front, side and head airbags, dry braking function, cruise control with braking and cornering brake control. And for those with deep pockets, BMW has several optional packages such as Driving Assist Package and M Driver’s package. 

    BMW X5 M Engine Shot

    Powering the giant is the 4.4-litre V8 M TwinPower Turbo churning out 617 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque working in tandem with an eight-speed M-Steptronic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The top speed is electronically pulled back to 250kmph with a winking 0-100kmph sprint time of 3.8 seconds. For the enthusiasts, the M Mode button now features an additional Track mode along with the Road and Sport modes for a more focused and dynamic driving experience. Well then, the BMW X5 M Competition is certainly a well-rounded product with an ultra-luxurious cabin, advanced safety features and an engaging drivetrain under the hood. With some closest rivals in the form of Audi RS Q8, Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus, the BMW X5 M Competition sure makes for a more valuable proposition.

    BMW X5 M Left Rear Three Quarter
    BMW X5 M Image
    BMW X5 M
    ₹ 1.95 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • BMW
    • BMW X5 M
    • X5 M
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    BMW X5 M Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.25 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 2.44 Crore
    Delhi₹ 2.24 Crore
    Pune₹ 2.25 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.32 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 2.15 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.34 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 2.15 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 2.18 Crore
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X5 M

    BMW X5 M

    ₹ 1.95 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thNOV
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - November 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars