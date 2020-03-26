BMW X3 M spotted in India; launch soon

- The X3 M is powered by a bi-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six producing 473bhp and 600Nm.

- Expected to be launched in India pretty soon

After almost a year since its global debut, the BMW X3 M is finally making its way to India. Spotted for the first time in the official camouflage, the X3 M is expected to be launched in the country pretty soon.

The new X3 M (along with its bigger sibling, the X4 M) is BMW’s newest pocket-rocket SUV which also gets the hardcore Competition variant. Under the hood of the masculine hood is a newly-developed high-revving unit with M TwinPower Turbo unit. This 3.0-litre straight-six produces 473bhp and 600Nm in the standard guise. In the Competition guise, the output figure rises by 30bhp to a colossal 503bhp. The firepower is sent to the tarmac via the M-spec xDrive all-wheel-drive system and the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission transmits a rear-wheel biased power to active M-differential. So the X3 M can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 4.2 seconds, while the Competition variant can hit the 100kmph mark from a standstill in a mere 4.1 seconds.

Similar to all BMW M cars, the X3 M also comes with body strengthening elements and sophisticated chassis technology. The electronically controlled dampers are tuned for both track and everyday use as claimed by BMW. The M-specific steering wheel and powerful M compound brakes send all the feedback to the driver about what the 20-inch M light-alloy wheels are doing at all times. There are M xDrive modes too which, when used cleverly, can send the X3 M into a controlled drift.

In terms of design and features, the X3 M gets massive air intakes up front and stylish body kit all around. On the inside, there’s Vernasca leather upholstery, M-specific cockpit, M leather steering wheel and M gearshift selector lever as well. The Competition variant gets gloss black finish on the BMW kidney grille, mirror caps, M gills, a rear spoiler along with 21-inch wheels and M Sport exhaust. The inside gets Merino leather upholstery with Alcantara trims.

When launched, the BMW X3 M will lock horns with the Porsche Macan, since performance derivative of its direct rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLC 63 AMG, Jaguar F-Pace SVR or Audi SQ5 aren’t sold in India.

Source: ssim700