BMW X3 facelift possibly leaked ahead of official debut

- Accidentally published on the official Spanish website

- Could be revealed in full in a few weeks

BMW is prepping an update of the current-gen X3 and apparently, blokes working on the Bavarian carmaker’s Spanish website couldn’t hold their excitement. An image of the refreshed X3 was published on the official website and has been taken down since. But not before revealing everything we could expect from the mid-size premium crossover.

Of what can be seen in the single image that surfaced on the web we could safely say that the headlamp design has been cued from the recently revealed 4 Series line-up with a sharper, wedge-shaped LED lighting signature. The tweaked nose and the kidney grille are thankfully not taken from the new 4. But the British Racing Green paint job is surely new. This was the range-topping trim with M Sport tidbits – probably the M40i – so we could see an aggressively large front bumper and sporty set of alloy wheels.

There will be some significant changes to the interior of the X3 as the current setup is already four years old. We expect an all-digital screen, newer steering wheel design, larger centre-mounting floating display, more driver aids and added creature comfort to be a part of this update. Since this is an LCi (in BMW’s say) there will be no major changes to the powertrain that’s currently being offered with the X3.

With production-ready images surfacing online, an official debut doesn’t seem too far away now. After it goes on sale in international markets, BMW India will promptly launch the refreshed X3 in India since it is one of the high-selling models for the German carmaker in the country.