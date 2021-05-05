CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW X3 facelift possibly leaked ahead of official debut

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,456 Views
    BMW X3 facelift possibly leaked ahead of official debut

    -         Accidentally published on the official Spanish website

    -         Could be revealed in full in a few weeks

    BMW is prepping an update of the current-gen X3 and apparently, blokes working on the Bavarian carmaker’s Spanish website couldn’t hold their excitement. An image of the refreshed X3 was published on the official website and has been taken down since. But not before revealing everything we could expect from the mid-size premium crossover.

    Of what can be seen in the single image that surfaced on the web we could safely say that the headlamp design has been cued from the recently revealed 4 Series line-up with a sharper, wedge-shaped LED lighting signature. The tweaked nose and the kidney grille are thankfully not taken from the new 4. But the British Racing Green paint job is surely new. This was the range-topping trim with M Sport tidbits – probably the M40i – so we could see an aggressively large front bumper and sporty set of alloy wheels.

    There will be some significant changes to the interior of the X3 as the current setup is already four years old. We expect an all-digital screen, newer steering wheel design, larger centre-mounting floating display, more driver aids and added creature comfort to be a part of this update. Since this is an LCi (in BMW’s say) there will be no major changes to the powertrain that’s currently being offered with the X3.

    With production-ready images surfacing online, an official debut doesn’t seem too far away now. After it goes on sale in international markets, BMW India will promptly launch the refreshed X3 in India since it is one of the high-selling models for the German carmaker in the country.

    BMW X3 Image
    BMW X3
    ₹ 57.49 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser price hiked by up to Rs 33,900

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 38.44 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 68.34 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 72.35 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 66.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 68.34 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 68.91 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 64.68 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 70.48 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 64.02 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 64.89 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW X3 facelift possibly leaked ahead of official debut