    BMW X3 30 xDrive Pre-bookings Open ahead of February Launch

    Sagar Bhanushali

    BMW X3 30 xDrive Pre-bookings Open ahead of February Launch

    BMW India has opened pre-launch bookings for the X3 30 xDrive, ahead of its official launch on 16 February, 2026. The SUV will be locally made at BMW Group’s Chennai facility.

    The X3 will be offered in a single variant – X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. By restricting the line-up to a fully loaded trim, BMW appears to be simplifying the buying process, while also positioning the model at the premium end of the mid-size luxury SUV segment. However, this approach could limit choices for customers who may prefer a more accessible, entry-level variant.

    Design-wise, the SUV gets a revised exterior with sharper styling cues and a stronger road presence. Key highlights include the illuminated kidney grille and the M Sport Professional package, which adds sportier visual elements.

    Under the hood, BMW claims a significantly enhanced 30 xDrive powertrain, with a substantial increase in power and torque over the outgoing model. Although exact performance figures have not been disclosed for now, the euro-spec X3 30xDrive makes 255bhp. This update is expected to help the X3 remain competitive against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Audi Q5.

    BMW X3
    BMW X3
    Rs. 71.20 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
