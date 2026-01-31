CarWale
    BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Introduced

    Jay Shah

    BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Introduced
    • Prices to be announced on 16 February
    • Most powerful BMW X3 on sale in India

    BMW India has expanded the X3 lineup with the introduction of a new range-topping 30 xDrive M Sport Pro variant. Bookings for the SUV are now open, while prices will be announced on 16 February.

    Powering the new BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 258bhp and 400Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and gets assistance from a 48-volt mild hybrid system, helping it deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of 14.61kmpl. All-wheel-drive is standard, and BMW claims a 0 to 100kmph sprint time of 6.3 seconds, making it the quickest and most powerful X3 currently available in India.

    In terms of design updates, the new variant gets darkened headlamps and tail lamps, an illuminated kidney grille, and 20-inch alloy wheels (Front - 255/45, Rear - 285/40) with red brake calipers. BMW has also expanded the colour palette with the addition of a new Brooklyn Grey shade.

    Inside, the cabin sees upgrades in material quality with soft-touch surfaces on the dashboard and door pads. The seat belts now feature M branding, while buyers can choose between Espresso Brown and Calm Beige interior themes. Feature highlights include a panoramic glass roof, 360-degree camera, three-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 15-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and powered front sport seats with memory and ventilation.

    With the addition of the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro variant, the BMW X3 continues to rival the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, and Lexus NX in the luxury mid-size SUV segment.

