BMW X1 LWB Teased; Launch on 21 August

Local assembly for LWB

Likely to share the same petrol engine as the Mini Countryman C

After the success of the iX1 LWB in India, the ICE X1 will also get an LWB version, and that too at a lower cost, thanks to local assembly. Although the carmaker has not disclosed any technical detail, we do have a rough idea. The X1 LWB will launch on 21 August.

The X1 LWB will get a 2,800mm wheelbase, which is 108mm longer than the standard version, which stands at 2,692mm. Theoretically, it should translate to better legroom. Barring length, other dimensions are likely to remain unchanged. The X1 LWB is not likely to change much as compared to the vanilla X1. Features like vegan leather, fixed panoramic glasshouse, wireless charging, and a Harman Kardon sound system are likely to be carried over from the iX1.

Mechanically, we expect the X1 LWB to get a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 154bhp/230Nm, a slightly de-tuned unit from the Mini Countryman C. This will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission system. The diesel version is likely to remain unchanged.