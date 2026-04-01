BMW X1 (ICE) facelift spotted testing

Same modular platform for the ICE iteration

To borrow Neue Klasse elements

The BMW X1 facelift has been spotted testing on international grounds. Essentially a third-gen crossover’s facelift, the X1 and its electric sibling, will be fundamentally different.

The BMW X1 will borrow cues from the Neue Klasse design language, whereas the iX1 will be based on a completely new platform, and this will only keep the X1 nameplate mutual to both. The ICE iteration will continue to be built on top of the UKL2 modular platform, which makes way for a front-biased drivetrain, as well as support for multiple powertrains, including pure petrol and hybrid.

Externally, the wrapped BMW X1 facelift sports a new headlight, blacked-out alloys, and blue brake callipers. It is too soon to deduce visual updates, if any. Its interior will likely borrow functional bits from its Neue Klasse design language. This includes a new cabin theme, as well as a pillar-to-pillar display strip.

On the mechanical side of things, there isn’t much known at the moment. The heavy wrap suggests that the new-gen X1 is still in its testing phase. Production for the same should start somewhere in 2027.