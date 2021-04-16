CarWale
    BMW outsells Mercedes-Benz to lead luxury car sales in India in March 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    - BMW leads luxury car sales in India in March 2021 with 826-unit sales 

    - Mercedes-Benz holds the second rank with 814-unit sales last month

    German car manufacturers, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are popular names in the luxury car segments. Back in March, BMW sold 826 units to emerge as the highest-selling luxury car brand in India. Mercedes-Benz has missed the top spot by just 14 units as the company registered 812 unit sales in India last month. JLR takes the third rank with 214 unit sales in March 2021. 

    Back in March, Mercedes-Benz introduced the A-class Limousine and the E-Class facelift. On the other hand, BMW has recently introduced the new 6-Series GT which is locally built and available in three variant options. The 6 Series GT is powered by a set of three engine options. A 2.0-litre petrol generates 255bhp/400Nm of torque, while the 2.0-litre diesel motor produces 188bhp/400 Nm of torque. The 3.0-litre diesel engine churns out 261bhp/620Nm torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range. To learn more about the 6-Series GT, click here

    Almost every luxury car manufacturer in the country has reported a substantial drop in sales in March 2021 in terms of year-on-year figures. BMW reported a 39.6 per cent drop in sales last month as the company sold 1,367 units in March 2020. Mercedes-Benz and JLR have both reported 13.8 per cent and 58.7 per cent drop in sales, respectively, last month as compared to sales in March 2020.

