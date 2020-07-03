Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW opens its largest pre-owned car facility in Bengaluru

BMW opens its largest pre-owned car facility in Bengaluru

July 03, 2020, 11:46 AM IST by Santosh Nair
31 Views
Write a comment
BMW opens its largest pre-owned car facility in Bengaluru

- All cars are less than five years old, and have clocked under 1,00,000km

- They come with a 24 month warranty, and owners can also opt for BMW roadside assistance

BMW Group India announced the opening of its new BMW Premium Selection (BPS) pre-owned facility in Bengaluru, that’s being hosted by Navnit Motors.

This is the largest BPS facility in India which spreads across a total area of 7,500 sq. ft. with a 15 car display, sales lounge and customer lounge. It is also strategically located at Sonnappana Halli Bethahalasoor Post on the New Airport Road, for better accessibility. 

Since its launch in 2011, BMW Group India has established 24 BPS facilities across the country. BPS claims to offer the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles that are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality. Every vehicle comes with a full, detailed history about its servicing, maintenance and repairs.

A range of individual and attractive financing options are also available for BPS vehicles. A dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per the customer’s need. Buyers can choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hassle free documentation and evaluation of their vehicle at their doorstep.

BMW 3 Series Front Badge

And due to the current COVID-19 situation, the facility also diligently follows a comprehensive sanitisation process of its premises, workshop tools and equipment, while diligently following social distancing norms as laid down by the Government authorities.

  • BMW
  • 7-series
  • BMW 3-Series
  • BMW X1
  • X1
  • 5-series
  • BMW 5-Series
  • BMW 7 Series
  • 3 series
  • bmw x3
  • bmw x5
  • x3
  • x5
  • #BMWIndia
  • BMW opens its largest pre-owned car facility in Bengaluru
  • #BMWPremiumSelection
  • #SheerDrivingPleasure
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

BMW 3 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 50.08 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 53.29 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 48.5 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 49.71 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 50.13 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 46.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 50.54 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 46.58 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 47.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

192 Likes
25975 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

339 Likes
41250 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda All New CityHonda All New City

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
MG Hector PlusMG Hector Plus

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

14L - ₹ 18L
Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Audi New RS7 SportbackAudi New RS7 Sportback

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

1.50Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in