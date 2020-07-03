BMW opens its largest pre-owned car facility in Bengaluru

- All cars are less than five years old, and have clocked under 1,00,000km

- They come with a 24 month warranty, and owners can also opt for BMW roadside assistance

BMW Group India announced the opening of its new BMW Premium Selection (BPS) pre-owned facility in Bengaluru, that’s being hosted by Navnit Motors.

This is the largest BPS facility in India which spreads across a total area of 7,500 sq. ft. with a 15 car display, sales lounge and customer lounge. It is also strategically located at Sonnappana Halli Bethahalasoor Post on the New Airport Road, for better accessibility.

Since its launch in 2011, BMW Group India has established 24 BPS facilities across the country. BPS claims to offer the finest range of pre-owned BMW vehicles that are carefully selected and comprehensively examined for quality. Every vehicle comes with a full, detailed history about its servicing, maintenance and repairs.

A range of individual and attractive financing options are also available for BPS vehicles. A dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per the customer’s need. Buyers can choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hassle free documentation and evaluation of their vehicle at their doorstep.

And due to the current COVID-19 situation, the facility also diligently follows a comprehensive sanitisation process of its premises, workshop tools and equipment, while diligently following social distancing norms as laid down by the Government authorities.