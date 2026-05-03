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    BMW M440i Launched in India at Rs. 1.09 crore

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    Jay Shah

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    BMW M440i Launched in India at Rs. 1.09 crore

    BMW has launched the new M440i in India at a price tag of Rs. 1.09 crore, ex-showroom. Positioned as a performance-oriented drop-top, the model joins the brand’s growing M Performance lineup and arrives as a niche lifestyle offering for enthusiasts.

    BMW M440i Engine Shot

    Powering the M440i Convertible is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 369bhp and 500Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the convertible can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph.

    BMW M440i Right Side View

    Unlike the previous-generation model that used a folding hard-top roof, the new M440i gets a fabric soft-top, which can be opened or closed in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 50kmph.

    Design-wise, the model carries the familiar 4 Series identity with BMW’s large kidney grille, sleek LED headlamps, sculpted bodywork, and sporty bumpers. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with a staggered setup, while the rear gets wraparound LED tail lamps and dual exhaust outlets.

    BMW M440i Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin features a four-seat layout and a dual-screen setup comprising a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It also gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, leather upholstery, and multiple comfort features expected in this segment.

    The M440i Convertible rivals the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in India, which is currently priced at Rs. 1.16 crore, ex-showroom.

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    BMW M440i
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    BMW M440i Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 1.30 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 1.35 Crore
    DelhiRs. 1.26 Crore
    PuneRs. 1.30 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 1.38 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 1.19 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 1.37 Crore
    KolkataRs. 1.26 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 1.24 Crore

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