BMW M440i Launched in India at Rs. 1.09 crore

Roof can be opened/closed in under 18 seconds

Rivals the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in India

BMW has launched the new M440i in India at a price tag of Rs. 1.09 crore, ex-showroom. Positioned as a performance-oriented drop-top, the model joins the brand’s growing M Performance lineup and arrives as a niche lifestyle offering for enthusiasts.

Powering the M440i Convertible is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 369bhp and 500Nm of torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the convertible can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 4.9 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph.

Unlike the previous-generation model that used a folding hard-top roof, the new M440i gets a fabric soft-top, which can be opened or closed in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 50kmph.

Design-wise, the model carries the familiar 4 Series identity with BMW’s large kidney grille, sleek LED headlamps, sculpted bodywork, and sporty bumpers. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels with a staggered setup, while the rear gets wraparound LED tail lamps and dual exhaust outlets.

Inside, the cabin features a four-seat layout and a dual-screen setup comprising a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It also gets a flat-bottom steering wheel, leather upholstery, and multiple comfort features expected in this segment.

The M440i Convertible rivals the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet in India, which is currently priced at Rs. 1.16 crore, ex-showroom.