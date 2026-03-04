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    BMW M2 Range Gets Performance Upgrades

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    Jay Shah

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    BMW M2 Range Gets Performance Upgrades
    • Track-focused kit to be available from July 2026
    • M Performance exhaust for the M2 CS saves 8kg

    BMW has unveiled a new M Performance Track Kit for the BMW M2, along with a lightweight M Performance exhaust system for the BMW M2 CS. Both upgrades are aimed at enhancing track capability and driver engagement.

    BMW M2 Front Bumper

    The M Performance Track Kit includes a manually adjustable front splitter integrated with a front diffuser, fixed wheel arch diffusers, and a redesigned underbody element. At the rear, it features a swan-neck wing inspired by the M4 GT3 and GT4 race cars. The rear wing offers a dedicated Race Mode that shifts it 50mm rearwards for improved aerodynamic efficiency, while the Street Mode keeps it compliant with road regulations. The wing’s angle of attack is also adjustable, and it integrates a brake light.

    BMW M2 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Further enhancements include a four-way adjustable coil-over suspension setup with adjustable rebound and compression damping. Ride height can be lowered by up to 20mm, and the system is fully road legal. The components were developed with BMW M engineers, and fine-tuned by the BMW M test driver, Jörg Weidinger. The Track Kit will be available internationally from July 2026.

    BMW M2 Front View

    For the M2 CS, BMW is offering a new M Performance exhaust system, designed to amplify the sound of its 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine that produces 530bhp. The system is approximately 8kg lighter than the standard exhaust, and it features carbon and titanium tailpipe trims. Multiple drive modes allow drivers to adjust the exhaust character, depending on preference.

    The pricing and India availability for these upgrades are yet to be confirmed.

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