BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase Gets New Colour and Upholstery Options in India

• iX1 now offered in four exterior shades

• Two new interior themes introduced

BMW India has refreshed the iX1 Long Wheelbase by introducing a new exterior colour and additional upholstery choices. The updated model is now available for bookings across BMW dealerships nationwide.

The latest addition to the colour palette is Night Dusk Blue, a deep metallic shade that joins the existing options of Carbon Black, Mineral White, and Skyscraper Grey. With this, the iX1 LWB is now available in a total of four exterior colours.

Inside, BMW has added two new vegan leather upholstery choices - Veganza Smoke White + Atlas Grey dual-tone and Veganza Castanea. Both options feature a 3D stitching pattern, and are crafted from sustainably sourced materials. The cabin also benefits from BMW’s ‘cocooning effect’ design, where the upholstery colour extends beyond the seats to door panels, dashboard, and even the speaker mesh.

The company has been updating the product based on customer feedback, previously adding features like a 360-degree camera, and now expanding the paint and upholstery range.

Powering the iX1 LWB is BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive technology. It develops 204bhp and 250Nm, paired with a 66.4kWh floor-mounted battery. The electric SUV offers a claimed driving range of up to 531km (MIDC). At 4,616mm long with a 2,800mm wheelbase, it is also one of the largest five-seat luxury electric SUVs available in India.