BMW iX launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore

BMW India has finally stepped into the luxury electric vehicle space in the country. The carmaker has launched the iX in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom). The electric SUV is brought via the CBU route and is offered in a single xDrive40 trim and the deliveries are expected to begin from early 2022.

The iX draws its power from a 76.6kWh (71kWh net) battery pack that puts out 322bhp and 630Nm of torque. BMW claims a zero to 100kmph sprint time of 6.1 seconds with a WLTP range of up to 425km. The iX impresses with multiple charging options. While an 11kW wall box charger is offered as standard, the electric SUV is compatible with DC charging at up to 150kW and AC charging at up to 11kW.

Visually, the iX looks futuristic and carries forward quite a few styling cues as seen on the iNext SUV showcased a few years back. The front is dominated by the now-familiar vertical kidney grille flanked by sharp LED headlamps with integrated two-stripe DRLs. The iX is shod with 21-inch air performance wheels, flush-fitting door handles, a panoramic glass roof, frameless doors, and blue highlights to remind one of its non-ICE characteristics.

Inside, the cabin of the iX looks luxurious and equally technologically advanced. It gets an all-new hexagonal two-spoke steering wheel, a curved driver’s display along with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, seat-integrated speakers, and gear-selector and dials with a crystal finish. The cabin has been made with recycled materials. For example, the surface of doors, centre console, and seats are 50 per cent recycled polyester while the dashboard gets natural leather tanned with olive leaves.

In India, the BMW iX competes against the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, Porsche Taycan, and Audi e-tron. We have seen the iX in person and you can read more about it here. The iX will soon be joined by the i4 electric sedan, details of which can be read here.