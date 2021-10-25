CarWale
    BMW India hikes prices of select models from October 2021

    Jay Shah

    BMW India hikes prices of select models from October 2021

    - BMW X5M Competition gets the highest hike 

    - Price revision applicable from 1 October, 2021

    BMW Group India has revised the prices of select models in its line-up. The 3 Series, 2 Series Gran Coupe, 5 Series, 6 Series GT, 7 Series, M5, X1, X3, X4, X5, X5M, X6, X7, and Z4 get a price hike and we have detailed the new prices of all these models below. The new prices are effective from 1 October, 2021. 

    The entry-level sedan – the 2 Series Gran Coupe can be had in both petrol and diesel engines and gets a price escalation of up to Rs 70,000. Meanwhile, the bigger 3 Series and 5 Series now get expensive by up to Rs1 lakh. The 6 Series GT along with the 7 Series gets costlier by up to Rs 6.6 lakh. 

    Coming to the SUV range, the X1, X3, and X4 get a price revision of up to Rs 1,60,000. The X5 is now dearer by up to Rs 3,60,000 while the performance-focused Competition spec gets a hike of Rs 8,10,000. Both the variants of the X6 get a uniform upward revision of Rs5 lakh. The flagship X7 is available in three variants – DPE Signature, M Sport, and M. These trims get an increase of Rs 2.5 lakh, Rs2 lakh, and Rs8 lakh, respectively. 

    Last week, BMW India launched two special editions of the 3 Series Gran Limousine and 5 Series in the form of an Iconic Edition and Carbon Edition; details of which can be read here.

