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    BMW India Announces Price Hike From 1 July

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    Jay Shah
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    BMW India Announces Price Hike From 1 July
    • Price increase of up to two per cent
    • To be imposed on all BMW and Mini model

    BMW Group India has announced a price increase of up to two per cent across its vehicle range with effect from 1 July, 2026. The revised prices will be applicable across BMW and Mini models sold in the country.

    The luxury carmaker said the decision has been taken to mitigate the impact of adverse macroeconomic factors, particularly the depreciation of the Indian rupee and rising logistics costs. The company added that the price revision will help it maintain the premium standards and ownership experience expected by its customers.

    BMW Right Front Three Quarter

    Commenting on the development, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, 'Our robust demand and exceptional product range allow BMW Group India to consistently set new benchmarks in the luxury mobility space. To protect our premium standards against macroeconomic headwinds, specifically rupee depreciation and escalating logistics costs, we are introducing a price increase of up to 2 percent across our portfolio, effective 1 July 2026.'

    The price hike will apply to BMW India's locally produced as well as CBU vehicles. The company's locally manufactured portfolio currently includes the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i and iX1 Long Wheelbase.

    BMW Front View

    Meanwhile, the imported range comprises the i5 M60, i7, i7 M70, iX, M440i Convertible, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M5 and XM. Mini vehicles retailed in India will also witness a similar price adjustment.

    In real terms, the revision could translate into an increase of roughly Rs. 1 lakh on models such as the BMW X1, while higher end offerings like the X5 and 7 Series could become costlier by around Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh, depending on the variant. The exact increase will vary across the model range.

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