BMW India announces a price hike from January 2025

Increase of up to three per cent across the model range

Applicable from 1 January, 2025

Earlier this week, Mercedes-Benz announced an upward price revision across its model range with effect from the new year. Now, BMW has followed suit by confirming that the brand will hike the prices of its cars from January 2025.

Purchasing a BMW car from next year will add a premium of up to three per cent, based on the choice of the model. The carmaker has not revealed a reason behind the price revision although this is likely to be attributed to higher input costs.

BMW currently retails a range of cars such as the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series LWB, 5 Series, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, and the M340i, all of which are locally produced in the country, Simultaneously, models such as the i4, i5, i7, iX1, Z4, and the entire M range of cars are brought to the country via the CBU route. Notably, the company introduced the all-new M5 earlier this week, details of which are live on our website.