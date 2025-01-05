CarWale
    AD

    BMW i7 eDrive50 real-world range test results

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    23,584 Views
    BMW i7 eDrive50 real-world range test results
    • Claimed range of 603km
    • Records 77 percent of the claimed range

    The BMW i7 eDrive50 is one of the flagship EVs that BMW India sells. The luxury sedan is powered by a 101.7 kWh battery that comes with an ARAI-certified range of 603km on a single charge. Since we know its claimed driving range, here we will check out how this electric sedan fares during everyday usage and tell you its real-world driving range.

    The i7’s large battery sends energy to an electric motor on the rear axle and this motor makes 444bhp and 650Nm of peak torque. As for charging, BMW is offering an 11kW AC wall box charger as standard. The charger takes just under 11 hours to charge the battery from zero to 100 per cent. Of course, the i7 also supports DC fast charging and if you can find a charger with speeds of up to 195 kW, the huge battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in little over half an hour.

    In our real-world range test wherein we drove the i7 from 100 per cent battery level all the way to zero per cent, we covered a distance of 466.6km, which is 77 per cent of what BMW India claims in terms of ARAI-certified range.

    BMW i7 Image
    BMW i7
    Rs. 2.03 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Creta Electric interior revealed ahead of launch
     Next 
    Porsche at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Auto Expo

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Sedans
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.07 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 74.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 59.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Mercedes-Benz G580 with EQ technology
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th JAN
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW New X3
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD SeaLion 7
    BYD SeaLion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    Rs. 43.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i
    BMW M340i
    Rs. 74.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW i7 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 2.14 Crore
    BangaloreRs. 2.14 Crore
    DelhiRs. 2.10 Crore
    PuneRs. 2.14 Crore
    HyderabadRs. 2.14 Crore
    AhmedabadRs. 2.25 Crore
    ChennaiRs. 2.19 Crore
    KolkataRs. 2.14 Crore
    ChandigarhRs. 2.11 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW i7 eDrive50 real-world range test results