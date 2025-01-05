BMW i7 eDrive50 real-world range test results

Claimed range of 603km

Records 77 percent of the claimed range

The BMW i7 eDrive50 is one of the flagship EVs that BMW India sells. The luxury sedan is powered by a 101.7 kWh battery that comes with an ARAI-certified range of 603km on a single charge. Since we know its claimed driving range, here we will check out how this electric sedan fares during everyday usage and tell you its real-world driving range.

The i7’s large battery sends energy to an electric motor on the rear axle and this motor makes 444bhp and 650Nm of peak torque. As for charging, BMW is offering an 11kW AC wall box charger as standard. The charger takes just under 11 hours to charge the battery from zero to 100 per cent. Of course, the i7 also supports DC fast charging and if you can find a charger with speeds of up to 195 kW, the huge battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in little over half an hour.

In our real-world range test wherein we drove the i7 from 100 per cent battery level all the way to zero per cent, we covered a distance of 466.6km, which is 77 per cent of what BMW India claims in terms of ARAI-certified range.