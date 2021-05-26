BMW i4 M50 - What to expect

Introduction

It all started with an image of the BMW i4 M50 shared online. And now, many fans and enthusiasts are in much anticipation of the debut of this upcoming performance car. By next week, all its details should be out officially. For now, here's what we can expect from the first M-badged electric sedan.

Exterior and Interior

There's only one image, but it does give out a lot about its sporty appearance. Upfront of the BMW i4 M50 is a more aggressive-looking front bumper and a large kidney grille like the new 4 Series, but this one features an M badge. The Bavarian carmaker has equipped the car with a sporty set of alloys, and we are sure that we can expect some subtle changes at the back and inside its cabin as well. Namely, some exclusive M-badging, stitching in M-performance colours and on those lines, still differentiating it from the M-Sport version.

Powertrain specs

Now, the regular electric i4 sedan comes powered by an electric motor producing 523bhp. It has a claimed 0-100kmph sprint time of around four seconds, making us believe that the i4 M50 will surely pack in more power, and is, most likely to better its sibling’s performance. Of course, BMW might have also given it some tweaks on the chassis side to further enhance its handling abilities.

Timeline

The global unveil of the BMW i4 sedan took place earlier this year. It was back in March when the carmaker officially took the wraps off this all-electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Now, thanks to an image leaked online, we know there's this i4 M50 that will be positioned at the top of the i4 range. More details will be revealed on June 1 as BMW will make its global debut this coming week, and hopefully, will soon launch the electric sedan as well.