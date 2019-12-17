Please Tell Us Your City

  • BMW Group and Daimler AG owned YourNow registered positive growth in 2019

December 17, 2019, 11:40 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
- The YourNow mobility solution found 90 million customers since its inception

- Projected revenue of 2.4 billion Euros 

Two German giants – BMW Group and Daimler AG – initiated a ride-hailing service in Europe and Latin America earlier this year called YourNow. Now, as the calendar year is coming to an end, the Uber-challenger has recorded a positive growth of 44 per cent since its inception month and has a revenue forecast of around 2.4 billion Euros this year.

According to the statistics shared by the carmakers, almost 90 million people were able to benefit from the car-sharing, ride-hailing, parking, charging and multimodal platforms, across 1,300 cities worldwide. This also includes shared electric scooter service, bus ride, car parking and car rental services. The YourNow joint venture mobility solution has three services – FreeNow, ShareNow and ParkNow/ChargeNow. From January 2020, this joint venture will be introduced with a new umbrella organization for better management. 

For 2020, YourNow will focus on getting all the mobility service accessible through a single mobile app. Apart from that, it will also focus on the development of various other mobility solutions such as Mobility-as-a-Service platforms and on-demand solutions for and with cities and public transport companies.

After posting revenue of around 2.4 billion Euros this year, the mobility joint venture plans to double it in 2020. Although it is restricted to specific countries, for now, we hope to see these YourNow mobility services to also make its way to India sooner rather than later.

