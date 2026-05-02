BMW and Mini Are Betting on Convertibles. But Why Now?

BMW Group is expanding its convertible portfolio even as the segment remains niche in India

While BMW is making its show cars more usable, Mini is doubling down on pure emotion

Let’s be honest. On paper, buying a convertible in India is a terrible idea. Between the 45-degree centigrade heatwaves, the construction dust, and the enthusiastic bikers lane-splitting inches from your door, dropping the top feels like an invitation for chaos.

Yet, if you look at the BMW and Mini showrooms right now, something has changed. They are not just offering convertibles; they seem to be making them the main event.

From Poster Car to ‘Weekend Regular’

For a long time, the BMW Z4 was the lone soldier. It was beautiful, but it was a strict two-seater with limited boot space. It was a special occasion car that probably spent 95 per cent of its life under a silk cover in a garage.

But the 2026 BMW M440i convertible is a different beast entirely. I recently spent some time with it, and the biggest surprise, other than its legendary 369bhp engine, was that I could actually fit a human being in the back seat. Well, two, to be precise!

BMW has moved away from the ‘tight roadster’ vibe and toward the four-seater GT vibe. It is longer, more planted, and crucially, it feels like a car you would actually drive to a brunch in Alibaug or a flashy weekend elsewhere without needing a massage therapist afterward. It is usable luxury, which I believe is a massive pivot for this segment.

The Mini Approach: Joy Over Logic

Then you have Mini. While BMW is trying to make convertibles sensible, Mini seems to prefer doing the opposite.

The 2026 Cooper S convertible is loud, cramped, and completely unapologetic. It is not trying to be your only car. It’s the street-legal go-kart for the person who already owns an X5 for the groceries. Mini knows that in 2026, the luxury buyer is not looking for more space. They are looking for a mood.

Why Now? The Second Car Syndrome

The reason this is working in 2026 is that the Indian luxury buyer has evolved. We have moved past the ‘one car for the whole family’ phase.

Today’s premium buyer already has the practical SUV. Maybe even the electric commuter. What they are missing is the statement. A convertible in India is not about the weather. It is about the feeling of those twenty minutes on a Sunday morning when the air is crisp, the roof is down, and you can actually hear the exhaust note without glass muffling it in any way.

The Way I See It

BMW Group is not chasing massive sales numbers here. They are building brand lust, if you ask me.

Think about it. Every M440i spotted with its top down on the Sea Link or the DLF Cyber City strip does more for BMW’s image than 10 billboards.

Convertibles in India will never make sense. But in 2026, that’s exactly why people are finally buying them.

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