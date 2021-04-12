CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW 6 Series GT - Engine, Transmission and Specs described

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    224 Views
    BMW 6 Series GT - Engine, Transmission and Specs described

    Luxury car manufacturer BMW has launched the updated 6 Series Gran Turismo in India. It is offered with three engine options, all paired to an automatic transmission. The introductory pricing (ex-showroom) starts at Rs 67.90 lakh for 630i M Sport, Rs 68.90 lakh for 620d Luxury Line, and Rs 77.90 lakh for the 630d M Sport.

    Engine

    The 630i M Sport uses a 1,998cc in-line four-cylinder twin-scroll turbocharged petrol engine, codenamed B48. The B48 is a commonly utilised engine in most BMW cars such as the 3 and 5 Series saloons. The 630i M Sport specific engine produces 255bhp at 5,000rpm and 400Nm of torque between 1,550 and 4,400rpm.

    BMW 6 Series GT Engine Shot

    The 620d Luxury Line has a 1,995cc in-line four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that makes 188bhp at 4,000rpm and 400Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,500rpm. BMW replaced the N47 with a new B47 diesel engine to meet European Emission Norms 6 and it is presently used in other models such as the 2, 3, and 5 Series saloons, and the X1 and X3 SUVs.

    Lastly, the 630d M Sport version gets a 2,993cc straight six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. It develops 261bhp at 4,000rpm and 620Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,500rpm. This N57 diesel engine is a replacement for the N47 diesel engine.

    BMW 6 Series GT Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Transmission

    All the powertrains in the 6 Series GT line-up use an eight-speed Steptronic torque-converter. It channels all the power to the rear wheels. The Steptronic transmission was introduced around 20 years ago and it has been used in almost all cars from the BMW Group. 

    BMW Driving Experience Control offers different mode selection – EcoPro, Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Sport+, and Adaptive. Each mode is designed to change the response from the engine, transmission, steering, and suspension.

    BMW 6 Series GT Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Specifications

    The carmaker offers self-levelling air suspension with individual dampers for each wheel and it is standard for all 6 GT models. The height of the car can be increased to clear taller obstacles, while the suspension is automatically lowered for better downforce at higher speeds.

    BMW 6 Series GT Left Front Three Quarter

    There are several features in the 6 Series GT to assist driver such as an Active Rear Spoiler which opens at 110kmph for increased downforce and retracts back at 70kmph for reduced drag, cruise control with braking function, cornering brake control, dynamic stability control with dynamic traction control, etc.

    BMW 6 Series GT Image
    BMW 6 Series GT
    ₹ 67.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • BMW
    • BMW 6 Series GT
    • 6 Series GT
    • 6 Series GT 630i M Sport
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New 2021 Mahindra Scorpio automatic spotted with sunroof; Interior design leaked
     Next 
    Volkswagen Taigun production-spec interior details revealed

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 6 Series GT Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 80.42 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 85.16 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 78.43 Lakh
    Pune₹ 80.42 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 81.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 75.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 81.78 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 75.33 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 76.35 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW 6 Series GT - Engine, Transmission and Specs described