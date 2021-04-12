BMW 6 Series GT - Engine, Transmission and Specs described

Luxury car manufacturer BMW has launched the updated 6 Series Gran Turismo in India. It is offered with three engine options, all paired to an automatic transmission. The introductory pricing (ex-showroom) starts at Rs 67.90 lakh for 630i M Sport, Rs 68.90 lakh for 620d Luxury Line, and Rs 77.90 lakh for the 630d M Sport.

Engine

The 630i M Sport uses a 1,998cc in-line four-cylinder twin-scroll turbocharged petrol engine, codenamed B48. The B48 is a commonly utilised engine in most BMW cars such as the 3 and 5 Series saloons. The 630i M Sport specific engine produces 255bhp at 5,000rpm and 400Nm of torque between 1,550 and 4,400rpm.

The 620d Luxury Line has a 1,995cc in-line four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that makes 188bhp at 4,000rpm and 400Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,500rpm. BMW replaced the N47 with a new B47 diesel engine to meet European Emission Norms 6 and it is presently used in other models such as the 2, 3, and 5 Series saloons, and the X1 and X3 SUVs.

Lastly, the 630d M Sport version gets a 2,993cc straight six-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. It develops 261bhp at 4,000rpm and 620Nm of torque between 1,500 and 2,500rpm. This N57 diesel engine is a replacement for the N47 diesel engine.

Transmission

All the powertrains in the 6 Series GT line-up use an eight-speed Steptronic torque-converter. It channels all the power to the rear wheels. The Steptronic transmission was introduced around 20 years ago and it has been used in almost all cars from the BMW Group.

BMW Driving Experience Control offers different mode selection – EcoPro, Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Sport+, and Adaptive. Each mode is designed to change the response from the engine, transmission, steering, and suspension.

Specifications

The carmaker offers self-levelling air suspension with individual dampers for each wheel and it is standard for all 6 GT models. The height of the car can be increased to clear taller obstacles, while the suspension is automatically lowered for better downforce at higher speeds.

There are several features in the 6 Series GT to assist driver such as an Active Rear Spoiler which opens at 110kmph for increased downforce and retracts back at 70kmph for reduced drag, cruise control with braking function, cornering brake control, dynamic stability control with dynamic traction control, etc.