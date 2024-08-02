CarWale
    AD

    BMW 6 Series GT delisted in India

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    4,771 Views
    BMW 6 Series GT delisted in India
    • 5 Series LWB is the spiritual successor
    • 6 Series GT was last available across two variants

    BMW India has removed the 6 Series GT from its official website, hinting that the car has been discontinued from the local market. The model was last priced from Rs. 73.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Right Front Three Quarter

    While BMW has not given an official statement about the discontinuation of this model, it is likely to be due to the arrival of the new 5 Series in the LWB form. This is the first time the 5 Series is being offered in this body style, and additionally, it is only the second market after China to get this version. Notably, the latter gets it in the LHD configuration while India is the first market to receive it in the RHD configuration.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The BMW 6 Series GT was offered with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines paired with eight-speed automatic transmissions. It was previously offered in two variants: M Sport and M Sport Signature across both powertrain options.

    BMW 6 Series GT Image
    BMW 6 Series GT
    Rs. 73.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Punch achieves the 4 lakh unit sales milestone

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW 6 Series GT Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4721 Views
    18 Likes
    New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team03 Mar 2020
    3711 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 10.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs. 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 5 Series
    BMW 5 Series
    Rs. 72.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 46.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    Maruti Ciaz
    Rs. 9.40 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Lamborghini Urus SE
    Lamborghini Urus SE
    Rs. 4.57 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    Rs. 1.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th AUG
    Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet
    Mercedes-Benz CLE cabriolet
    Rs. 1.10 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th AUG
    Tata Curvv EV
    Tata Curvv EV
    Rs. 17.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th AUG
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    Rs. 49.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    1st AUG
    Maserati Grecale
    Maserati Grecale
    Rs. 1.31 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30th JUL
    MINI Countryman Electric
    MINI Countryman Electric
    Rs. 54.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Thar Roxx
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Aug 2024
    Mahindra Thar Roxx

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Curvv
    Tata Curvv

    Rs. 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach
    Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

    Rs. 3.05 - 3.75 CroreEstimated Price

    5th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Windsor EV
    MG Windsor EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    13th Sep 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carnival
    Kia Carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch facelift
    Tata Punch facelift

    Rs. 6.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW 5 Series
    BMW 5 Series
    Rs. 72.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th JUL
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 7 Series
    BMW 7 Series
    Rs. 1.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 6 Series GT Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 88.02 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 93.40 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 83.68 Lakh
    PuneRs. 87.40 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 93.67 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 84.05 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 93.73 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 82.47 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 81.92 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    BMW M4 Launched AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team21 Feb 2018
    4721 Views
    18 Likes
    New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    New BMW Z4 | Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team03 Mar 2020
    3711 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW 6 Series GT delisted in India