BMW 6 Series GT delisted in India

BMW India has removed the 6 Series GT from its official website, hinting that the car has been discontinued from the local market. The model was last priced from Rs. 73.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

While BMW has not given an official statement about the discontinuation of this model, it is likely to be due to the arrival of the new 5 Series in the LWB form. This is the first time the 5 Series is being offered in this body style, and additionally, it is only the second market after China to get this version. Notably, the latter gets it in the LHD configuration while India is the first market to receive it in the RHD configuration.

The BMW 6 Series GT was offered with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines paired with eight-speed automatic transmissions. It was previously offered in two variants: M Sport and M Sport Signature across both powertrain options.