    BMW 5 Series LWB Updated with New Safety Features

    Jay Shah

    BMW 5 Series LWB Updated with New Safety Features
    • Now gets Driving Assistant Plus with enhanced active safety tech
    • Continues in a single 530Li M Sport variant

    BMW India has updated the 5 Series Long Wheelbase with a host of new features, while keeping the prices unchanged. The luxury sedan continues to be offered in a single 530Li M Sport variant, priced at Rs. 73.35 lakh, ex showroom.

    As part of the update, the 5 Series now comes equipped with the Driving Assistant Plus package. This adds several active safety and driver assistance features, including active cruise control, lane-keep assist, front and rear collision warning, cross-traffic warning, and blind spot monitoring, enhancing overall safety and convenience.

    Another notable addition is the panoramic glass roof, which now gets an illuminated function with changeable ambient colours. While the 5 Series has always featured a large panoramic sunroof, this update brings an added layer of visual appeal to the cabin, especially during night driving.

    Despite these feature additions, BMW has retained the existing price and variant strategy. The sedan continues to be available only in the 530Li M Sport trim.

    In the Indian market, the BMW 5 Series LWB rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E Class and the Audi A6.

    BMW 5 Series
    Rs. 72.35 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
