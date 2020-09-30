BMW 4 Series Convertible breaks cover

- Joins the 4 Series Coupe

- Available with the same set of equipment and powertrain options

Promptly after the 2021 M3/M4, BMW has expanded its line-up with the introduction of the new 4 Series Convertible. Codenamed G23, this is the second model in the portfolio after the 4 Coupe broke cover in June. The 4 Convertible shares its styling, equipment, and powertrain options with the standard 4, including the massive kidney grille and the stylish rear.

And, we’ll once again move past that grille to see that the 4 Convertible is rather a handsome looking car. Especially in metallic Verde green paint scheme seen in the picture. As for the soft-top, BMW says the fabric roof construction is 40 per cent lighter than the older model, and has better acoustic and thermal comfort as well. The soft top comes in black as standard and Anthracite Silver effect as an option.

Based on an already stiffer setup of the G20 3 Series, the new 4 Convertible gets reinforced side skirts, additional convertible-specific bracing, and a new aluminium shear panel in the front end. It also benefits from a low centre of gravity and a 50:50 weight distribution. Compared to the previous 4 Series Convertible, the front and the rear track are wider by 28mm and 18mm, respectively. And the sleek LED headlamps can also be had with BMW’s Laserlight as an optional extra. Also, the drop-top sits on the 19-inch M-spec wheels in its highest specification.

Feature-wise, the 4 Series Convertible gets optional wind deflector that can be stored in the boot, neck warmers, BMW Display key, parking assist, and heads up display. List of standard equipment includes three-zone climate control, Harman Kardon sound system, and a host of driver-assist systems like front collision, lane departure, and speed limit warning. A large 12.3inch digital instrument cluster is joined by a 10.25inch infotainment screen provided with all the latest connected car features as well.

Powertrain choices include three petrol and four diesel engine options, same as offered with the 4 Coupe. Apart from the 184bhp 420i and 258bhp 430i, the range-topping petrol is the M440i xDrive making 374bhp/500Nm from its 3.0-litre straight-six. The diesel line-up includes a 420d, 420d xDrive making 190bhp and 430d with a straight-six making 286bhp. And the diesel range-topper is the M440d xDrive producing 340bhp/700Nm. All diesel options get a 48V system as standard while the eight-speed automatic is standard across the range.

Soon, the 4 Series line-up will see an introduction of 4 Series Gran Coupe. BMW hasn’t specified pricing or market launch details of the new 4 Convertible yet.