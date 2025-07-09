CarWale
    BMW 3 Series Turns 50: Iconic Sedan with a Strong Indian Legacy

    Sagar Bhanushali

    BMW 3 Series Turns 50: Iconic Sedan with a Strong Indian Legacy

    The BMW 3 Series, an icon that defines sporty driving in the mid-size premium segment, is 50 years old now. Initially launched in 1975, the 3 Series has gone on to become BMW’s most successful model globally, with over 20 million units sold across seven generations.

    In India, the 3 Series played a vital role in establishing the brand when BMW entered the market in 2007. Locally assembled at the Chennai plant, the 3 Series became the entry point of the Bavarian badge for many Indian buyers. The model stood out with its balanced proportions, rear-wheel-drive dynamics, and precise handling, a rarity in a market dominated by front-wheel-drive vehicles back then.

    Exterior

    Over the years, India has seen multiple iterations of the 3 Series. The sixth-gen F30 was particularly popular for its diesel efficiency and build quality. BMW later introduced the more premium 3 Series Gran Limousine, a long-wheelbase version, tailored specifically for India and a few other Asian markets, addressing the growing demand for rear seat comfort.

    Now, as it enters its sixth decade, the 3 Series remains as relevant and desirable as ever, both at the global fore and in India. A car that began as a compact sports sedan, has matured into a comfortable and sensible choice in its segment.

    Exterior
    BMW 3 Series [2016-2019] Image
    BMW 3 Series [2016-2019]
