BMW 3 Series LWB Launched at Rs. 62.6 Lakh: Most Spacious Second Row!

BMW India has launched the long wheelbase version of the 3 Series at an asking price of Rs. 62.6 lakh (ex-showroom). This new iteration of the luxury sedan, as the name suggests, comes with a longer wheelbase of 2,961mm, allowing it to offer the most spacious second row in the segment.

The BMW 3 Series LWB measures 4,819mm in length and has revised exterior bits, including tweaked LED headlamps and DRLs, over its predecessor. Customers can choose from four exterior paint hues: M Carbon Black, Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, and Arctic Race Blue.

Coming to the features, the new 3 Series in LWB guise gets a large and curved 14.9-inch infotainment screen alongside a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, powered front seats with ventilation, multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. Then there’s ADAS tech on offer alongside six airbags.

Mechanically, the BMW 3 Series LWB is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the rear wheels. As for the power output, the turbo motor is capable of churning out 255bhp and 400Nm of peak torque with a claimed nought to 100kmph acceleration time of 6.2 seconds.

This all-new version of the BMW 3 Series locks horns with the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Audi A4 in the luxury sedan space.