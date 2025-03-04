CarWale
    BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase Facelift: Now in Pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    25,248 Views
    BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase Facelift: Now in Pictures
    • Longest in the segment
    • Single 330Li M Sport variant offered

    BMW recently launched the updated 3 Series Long Wheelbase in India. The facelifted sedan is available in a single 330Li M Sport variant priced at Rs. 62.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a few tweaks for 2025, has a long wheelbase as its USP, and remains one of the sportiest sedans in the segment. This is also thanks to the M Sport package it boasts. Here's a picture gallery detailing the car.

    BMW 3 Series LWB Right Front Three Quarter

    BMW 330Li M Sport LWB Picture Gallery

    The new 3 Series Long Wheelbase sports a kidney grille in the front flanked by adaptive LED headlamps. The M Sport variant adds Pearl Chrome slats for the grille.

    BMW 3 Series LWB Left Front Three Quarter

    Moreover, the M Aerodynamics package adds body-coloured front and rear aprons, satin aluminium window surrounds, side sills, M door sill finishers, and a Dark Shadow front bumper trim.

    BMW 3 Series LWB Dashboard

    As we said, its USP is its long wheelbase. At 2,961mm, it is the longest in its segment. The Long Wheelbase version measures 4,819mm in overall length.

    BMW 3 Series LWB Dashboard

    Inside, the 3 Series LWB gets the brand's Widescreen Curved Display, three-zone automatic climate control, M leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

    BMW 3 Series LWB Gear Selector Dial

    Powertrain

    The 2025 BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase in the 330Li M Sport variant is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. This mill produces 255bhp and 400Nm torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and giving it a 0-100kmph acceleration time of 6.2 seconds.

    BMW 3 Series LWB Engine Shot
    BMW 3 Series LWB Image
    BMW 3 Series LWB
    Rs. 62.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW 3 Series LWB Gallery

