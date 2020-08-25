BMW 3 Series GT Shadow Edition - All you need to know

BMW recently launched the 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' in India. This is a limited-edition variant of the 3 Series GT and is now being offered in the top-spec M Sport trim. Here's all you need to know about it.

Exterior

Buyers can choose from four exterior colour options including – estoril blue metallic, black sapphire metallic, melbourne red metallic and alpine white. This model sports an M Sport design package with a gloss black grille along with LED headlamps and tail lights with a smoked effect. At the back is a black chrome exhaust tip, while the sedan rides on 18-inch star-spoke alloy wheels finished in a similar jet black colour.

Interior

On the inside, owners can opt for an upholstery either in black and sensatec veneto beige or sensatec black/red highlight or veneto beige. The car boasts of an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment head-unit with Apple CarPlay connectivity. Furthermore, it gets a key with M logo, aluminium door sill plates, M sports leather steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and wireless charging. Then, safety features include six airbags, ABS with brake assist, side-impact protection, DSC, DTC, CBC etc. What's more, there's a crash sensor, electronic vehicle immobiliser, run-flat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel and a fully automated and chargeable key.

Engine and gearbox

Powering this 3 Series Gran Turismo 'Shadow Edition' is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. It churns out 248bhp of power at 5,200rpm and 350Nm of torque between 1,450-4,800 rpm. This mill comes mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport (torque-converter automatic) transmission. Interestingly, this 330i GT accelerates to 100kmph sprint in just 6.1 seconds.

Price and availability

This special edition is a petrol-only offering priced at Rs 42.50 lakh and bookings have already begun. Apart from BMW's authorised dealerships, prospective buyers can also book this Shadow Edition online by visiting shop.bmw.in.

Anything else that I should I know?

Customers can personalise the car online straight from the comfort of their homes through BMW's website. The manufacturer is also offering three service-inclusive packages with prices ranging from Rs 32,804 to Rs 82,246, which depend on the service package chosen by a buyer.