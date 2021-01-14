CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine dimensions and specifications revealed; price announcement on 21 January

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine dimensions and specifications revealed; price announcement on 21 January

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    535 Views
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine dimensions and specifications revealed; price announcement on 21 January

    - The Gran Limousine is the longest car in its segment

    - To be available with petrol and diesel engine options

    The BMW Series Gran Limousine replaces the 3 Series GT in India and will be placed above the standard 3 Series in the company’s sedan line-up. The GL benefits from a longer wheelbase which gives more legroom and space for the rear occupants. Scheduled to launch on 22 January, we give you complete dimension and specification details of the new stretched luxury sedan. 

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Left Side View

    On the outside, the face and the rear of the Gran Limousine resembles its standard sibling. However, move to the side and you notice the extended rear passenger doors and roof line. The wheelbase has gone up by an extra 110m to 2,961mm resulting in an increased length of 4,819mm. This makes the 3 Series the longest sedan in its segment. The width and height remain unchanged at 1,827mm and 1,441mm respectively. Other exterior bits like the LED headlamps, signature kidney grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, and the L-shaped LED tail lamps unit give the Gran Limousine its characteristic look.

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The Gran Limousine will be available in two engine options, three trims, and four exterior colours. The 2.0-litre TwinPower turbo motor with an output of 258bhp and 400Nm of torque comes mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. This engine can be had in two design guises – 330Li Luxury Line and 330Li M Sport First Edition. 

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Rear Seats

    While the former retains the standard specifications, the M Sport trim benefits from exclusive ‘M’ design elements such as gloss black inserts on the side sill and the front grille. Additions on the inside include the ‘M’ logo on the steering wheel, front side panel, and the door sill. Apart from the design touches, feature additions include a head-up display, gesture control, comfort access, and a 360-degree camera view. It also sits on a bigger set of 18-inch double-spoke alloy wheels. 

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Engine Shot

    The diesel option meanwhile is the potent 2.0-litre turbocharged engine developing 188bhp and 450Nm of torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission which will be offered in a single 320Ld Luxury Line trim. The exterior shades will include – Mineral White, Melbourne Red, Carbon Black, and Cashmere Silver, while the leather upholstery can be had in Cognac, Black and Oyster, or Black colours. 

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Left Rear Three Quarter

    The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is all set to hit the roads on 21 January. If you can’t wait until then, we have driven the luxury sedan in its diesel variant and you can read our first-drive review here

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Image
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • BMW
    • 3 Series Gran Limousine
    • BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 37.18 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars