BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine dimensions and specifications revealed; price announcement on 21 January

- The Gran Limousine is the longest car in its segment

- To be available with petrol and diesel engine options

The BMW Series Gran Limousine replaces the 3 Series GT in India and will be placed above the standard 3 Series in the company’s sedan line-up. The GL benefits from a longer wheelbase which gives more legroom and space for the rear occupants. Scheduled to launch on 22 January, we give you complete dimension and specification details of the new stretched luxury sedan.

On the outside, the face and the rear of the Gran Limousine resembles its standard sibling. However, move to the side and you notice the extended rear passenger doors and roof line. The wheelbase has gone up by an extra 110m to 2,961mm resulting in an increased length of 4,819mm. This makes the 3 Series the longest sedan in its segment. The width and height remain unchanged at 1,827mm and 1,441mm respectively. Other exterior bits like the LED headlamps, signature kidney grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, and the L-shaped LED tail lamps unit give the Gran Limousine its characteristic look.

The Gran Limousine will be available in two engine options, three trims, and four exterior colours. The 2.0-litre TwinPower turbo motor with an output of 258bhp and 400Nm of torque comes mated to an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. This engine can be had in two design guises – 330Li Luxury Line and 330Li M Sport First Edition.

While the former retains the standard specifications, the M Sport trim benefits from exclusive ‘M’ design elements such as gloss black inserts on the side sill and the front grille. Additions on the inside include the ‘M’ logo on the steering wheel, front side panel, and the door sill. Apart from the design touches, feature additions include a head-up display, gesture control, comfort access, and a 360-degree camera view. It also sits on a bigger set of 18-inch double-spoke alloy wheels.

The diesel option meanwhile is the potent 2.0-litre turbocharged engine developing 188bhp and 450Nm of torque paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission which will be offered in a single 320Ld Luxury Line trim. The exterior shades will include – Mineral White, Melbourne Red, Carbon Black, and Cashmere Silver, while the leather upholstery can be had in Cognac, Black and Oyster, or Black colours.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is all set to hit the roads on 21 January. If you can’t wait until then, we have driven the luxury sedan in its diesel variant and you can read our first-drive review here.