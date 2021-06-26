BMW 2 Series Coupe to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021

- Second generation of the sports coupe

- Will be joined by i4, iX, M5, M5 CS, and M4 Competition KITH

BMW will be arriving at the fabled Goodwood Festival of Speed this year with an all-new product – the much-awaited second-gen 2 Series Coupe. The two-door sports coupe will make its world premiere on 8th July at the legendary 1.16-mile course.

Joining the 2 Series will be the fastest and most powerful BMW M production car ever, the new BMW M5 CS who will make a run up the hill as well. The Festival will also provide the stage for two all-new fully electric BMWs – the iX and i4. Alongside these will be the BMW M4 Competition x KITH – the limited-run model (just 150 will be made) with unique exterior and interior design details created in collaboration with New York lifestyle brand KITH.

Coming back to the much-anticipated 2 Series Coupe, it will continue its traditional driver-focused, RWD, compact dimensions, involving driving dynamics and straight-six engine persona with the second generation as well. Of what we know so far, the 2 Coupe will retain the 50:50 weight distribution, will have a straight-six motor paired with a manual gearbox, but will also adopt xDrive all-wheel-drive layout in the range-topping M240i guise.

Its M version will put out close to 375bhp and will be paired to an eight-speed automatic. In terms of chassis development, the stiffness is said to be up by 12 per cent over the outgoing model. BMW claims that the track width is increased both on the front and rear axle while dynamic struts and stroke-dependent dampers are employed to make the new 2 handle better.

In terms of styling, the 2 Series Coupe maintains its tight proportions but seems to have grown in dimensions. There will be a new headlamp shape and design while the kidney grille will grow in size (not 4 Series big though). It will flaunt aggressive splitters, duck-tail shaped rear deck, flared wheel arches, low-slung nose, rakish roofline and dual-exhaust tips visible as well.

After the premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the new-gen BMW 2 Series Coupe will go on sale later this year. Indian-debut might happen only in the forthcoming M2 guise.