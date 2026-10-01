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    BMW 100 Jahre Nürburgring Editions Arrive in India: Pre-bookings open

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    Dwij Bhandut
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    BMW 100 Jahre Nürburgring Editions Arrive in India: Pre-bookings open
    • Number of units not specified
    • M5 Touring estate for the first time

    Celebrating a century of the Nürburgring race track, and 21 victories on the Nürburgring 24h, BMW India has now opened pre-order windows for Nürburgring Edition models. This lineup brings in special editions of the M2 coupe, first M3 Competition, M4 coupe, M5 sedan and, for the first time, the BMW M5 Touring. Pre-orders open today via official dealerships.

    Roof Mounted Controls/Sunroof & Cabin Light Controls

    This special edition is finished in a Nürburgring Green colourway and a Sapphire Black interior with green accents. While limited production numbers are not specified, this edition is said to be super-exclusive. The black interior gets contrast green stitches, M carbon bucket seats, carbon-fibre trims, and an M steering with a similar design signature.

    Front Row Seats

    Models getting this edition include the M2 xDrive, M3 Competition xDrive, M4 Competition xDrive, M5 sedan, and the M5 Touring. The M2 xDrive is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine that churns out 473bhp/600Nm, with a 0-100kmph sprint of four seconds. The M3 Competition is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six motor that churns out 523bhp/650Nm, with a 0-100kmph time of 3.5 seconds. The M4 Competition churns out 386bhp/540Nm, with a 0-100kmph time of 4.4 seconds. The M5 sedan is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 that churns out 717bhp/1,000Nm, with a 0-100kmph sprint of 3.5 seconds.

    Left Side View

    The highlight, though, is the M5 Touring. This is for the first time we are seeing an ultra-premium estate/station wagon body style. It churns out the same 717bhp/1,000Nm output via a 4.4-litre V8, and it sprints from 0-100kmph in 3.6 seconds. This is a plug-in hybrid, with an 18.6kWh battery pack and a 60-litre fuel tank.

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