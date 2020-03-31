Please Tell Us Your City

BIC set to become shelter home for migrant workers due to Coronavirus pandemic

March 31, 2020, 06:06 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
BIC set to become shelter home for migrant workers due to Coronavirus pandemic

- India’s first and only F1-track will be converted to a shelter home for migrants

- BIC is located in Jaypee Sports City, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

The Buddh International Circuit (BIC) will soon be a shelter home for migrant workers that have been affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Situated in Jaypee Sports City, India’s first and only F1-track will be converted into a shelter home based on the orders of the local District Magistrate.

An official order regarding the move that was published stated “JPSI Sports City, Yamuna Expressway along with their building and other resources have been designed as shelter homes with immediate effect for the medical treatment, food and lodging of people of the district or other states, who are destitute in Gautam Budh Nagar.”

The order to make BIC a shelter home was made after numerous migrants started rushing to their native place from Delhi due to uncertainty in their livelihood following the lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

  • BIC
  • Buddh International Circuit
  • Coronavirus
  • Coronavirus pandemic
