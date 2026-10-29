Bharat Mobility Expo 2027 Dates Confirmed!

To be held in February

Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, and more set to participate

With the end of the year not far away, OEMs have begun their plans for new launches and products for the fresh calendar year. What is set to roll in early next year is also the 2027 edition of the Bharat Mobility Expo, previously known as the Auto Expo.

India’s largest automobile show is set to be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from 4 to 9 February, 2027. This is likely to be preceded by the media days, which could be held on 2 and 3 February. We will be present to bring you all the latest updates, straight from every single event.

We expect a slew of automakers to showcase their upcoming products and concept cars as well as new technologies at the event. The list could include Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Toyota, MG, Honda, Kia, JSW Motors, Renault, Mercedes-Benz, BYD, Vinfast, BMW Group (BMW, BMW Motorrad, and Mini), Denza, Genesis, Citroen, Jeep, and more.

A few of the cars expected to be showcased at the event include the Maruti YMC electric MPV, new-gen Hyundai Creta, Toyota Fortuner facelift, Hyundai Neira, new Kia Sonet, Renault Bridger, Renault Bigster, Hyundai's sub-compact electric SUV, Mahindra Vision S, Mahindra Vision T, Mahindra BE.07, and the Toyota Taisor facelift.