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    Bentley Torcal is the Brand’s First Electric Car

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    Jay Shah
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    Bentley Torcal is the Brand’s First Electric Car
    • Global debut on 23 September
    • First electric SUV smaller than Bentayga

    Bentley has named its first fully electric car and it is called the Torcal. The announcement, made on 6 July confirms that the Torcal will join the Continental GT, Flying Spur, and Bentayga as the brand's fourth distinct model line. A world premiere is confirmed on 23 September.

    The name follows Bentley's tradition of drawing from natural landscapes. El Torcal de Antequera in Spain is a terrain of stacked limestone formations. There is also a linguistic layer to the name, Torcal derives from the Latin word 'torquere', which is the same root from which the modern word torque originates.

    The Torcal is expected to take the form of an electric SUV, positioned smaller than the Bentayga making it the most accessible Bentley in terms of size, though certainly not in terms of price or intent. Unlike the Bentayga, which continues with combustion engines, the Torcal will be an electric-only model with no combustion or hybrid variant planned alongside it. Being part of the Volkswagen Group, it is widely expected to share some of its underpinnings with the Porsche Cayenne Electric, which is built on Volkswagen Group's PPE platform.

    The Cayenne Electric itself uses a 113kWh battery pack with a claimed range of over 640km and a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup and these specifications could well form the technical foundation for the Torcal, though Bentley will almost certainly tune the powertrain.

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