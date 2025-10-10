Bentley India Opens First Official Showroom in Mumbai

Inaugurates first showroom in Mumbai with Infinity Cars

Bentley India has officially opened its first-ever showroom in the country, marking a new phase for the British luxury marque. The new facility, operated by Infinity Cars, is located at Nariman Point in Mumbai and will showcase Bentley’s latest range including the Continental GT, Flying Spur, and Bentayga.

The Mumbai dealership marks Bentley’s first official retail presence in India following the brand’s integration into Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) earlier this year. In July 2025, Bentley announced its strategic partnership with SAVWIPL, under which all sales, marketing, and aftersales operations are now managed through Bentley India.

This new showroom is the first of three planned outlets across major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi aimed at offering Indian customers a more direct and immersive Bentley experience.