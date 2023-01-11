Auto Expo 2023: Lexus India showcases LM 300h MPV

- Likely to go on sale later in the year

Lexus India took the wraps off the Toyota Vellfire-based MPV, the LM 300h, today at the Auto Expo 2023, held in Delhi. The luxury MPV will go on sale later in the year. As it is based on its sibling, the LM 300h is more luxurious in nature inside out.

The Lexus LM has an identical design language to what we have seen with the Vellfire. Its boxy and upright design language helps in identifying it as a luxury MPV. Up front, it is dressed with the signature spindle grille in chrome and is flanked by sleek LED headlights and L-shaped LED DRLs with lots of chrome garnished used on the entire front fascia.

At the rear, the LED tail lights have a unique shape, like a bat’s wing, spanning across the width of the vehicle.

Inside the cabin, the LM gets an entirely private jet-like experience. In the four-seater version, which was on display, the rear and the front seats are separated with a prominent partition between them. Then there are reclining and ventilated captain seats at the back separated by a centre console with a host of controls for features and functions including audio control, seat adjustments, climate control, and more.

Additionally, the cabin also features a massive 26-inch display, refrigerator, and other creature comforts to give the passengers a lounge-like experience. Though the display model at the event was a four-seater one, there will be a seven-seater variant too on offer once it hits the Indian shores.

Meanwhile, alongside the new LM 300h MPV, luxury automaker Lexus also showcased new models like the RX, LX SUV, LF-Z and LF-30 concepts.