Audi's New Halo Supercar is Here, and It's Called the Nuvolari

Successor of the Audi R8

Limited to just 499 units globally

Audi has officially unveiled the all-new Nuvolari, marking its return to the supercar segment nearly four years after the R8 bowed out of production. Named after legendary Italian racing driver Tazio Nuvolari, the new flagship model combines electrified performance with motorsport-derived technology and will be built in limited numbers.

The Audi Nuvolari adopts a low-slung mid-engined silhouette with a design language that previews the brand's future performance models. While aggressive in stance, the styling is cleaner and more restrained than many contemporary hypercars. Highlights include large air intakes, active aerodynamic elements, a prominent rear diffuser, and a carbon-fibre-intensive body structure.

Powering the Nuvolari is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with three electric motors. The plug-in hybrid powertrain develops a combined output of 987bhp, making it the most powerful road-going Audi ever produced. The V8 alone is said to generate around 800bhp and can rev to 10,000rpm.

Power is sent to all four wheels through Audi's latest-generation quattro all-wheel-drive system. The company claims a 0-100kmph sprint time of approximately 2.6 seconds, while the top speed stands at 349kmph.

Inside, Audi has focused on delivering a driver-centric experience. The cabin features carbon-fibre bucket seats, a minimalist dashboard layout, and motorsport-inspired controls. Unlike many modern luxury performance cars, the Nuvolari intentionally limits screen usage in favour of a more engaging driving environment.

The Nuvolari also serves as a technology showcase for Audi. The supercar incorporates advanced active aerodynamics, lightweight construction techniques, and hybrid systems influenced by the brand's growing involvement in Formula 1.

Production of the Audi Nuvolari will be limited to just 499 units worldwide, enhancing its exclusivity. Deliveries are expected to commence in 2027, with prices anticipated to start at around £500,000 (approximately Rs. 5.8 crore before taxes and duties).

With nearly 1,000bhp on tap, hybrid assistance, and a limited production run, the Nuvolari effectively takes over the mantle left behind by the iconic R8, while ushering in a new era of electrified performance for Audi.