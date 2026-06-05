CarWale
    AD

    Audi's New Halo Supercar is Here, and It's Called the Nuvolari

    Authors Image
    Haji Chakralwale
    3,514 Views
    Audi's New Halo Supercar is Here, and It's Called the Nuvolari
    • Successor of the Audi R8
    • Limited to just 499 units globally

    Audi has officially unveiled the all-new Nuvolari, marking its return to the supercar segment nearly four years after the R8 bowed out of production. Named after legendary Italian racing driver Tazio Nuvolari, the new flagship model combines electrified performance with motorsport-derived technology and will be built in limited numbers.

    The Audi Nuvolari adopts a low-slung mid-engined silhouette with a design language that previews the brand's future performance models. While aggressive in stance, the styling is cleaner and more restrained than many contemporary hypercars. Highlights include large air intakes, active aerodynamic elements, a prominent rear diffuser, and a carbon-fibre-intensive body structure.

    Audi Front View

    Powering the Nuvolari is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with three electric motors. The plug-in hybrid powertrain develops a combined output of 987bhp, making it the most powerful road-going Audi ever produced. The V8 alone is said to generate around 800bhp and can rev to 10,000rpm.

    Power is sent to all four wheels through Audi's latest-generation quattro all-wheel-drive system. The company claims a 0-100kmph sprint time of approximately 2.6 seconds, while the top speed stands at 349kmph.

    Audi Dashboard Switches

    Inside, Audi has focused on delivering a driver-centric experience. The cabin features carbon-fibre bucket seats, a minimalist dashboard layout, and motorsport-inspired controls. Unlike many modern luxury performance cars, the Nuvolari intentionally limits screen usage in favour of a more engaging driving environment.

    Audi Left Front Three Quarter

    The Nuvolari also serves as a technology showcase for Audi. The supercar incorporates advanced active aerodynamics, lightweight construction techniques, and hybrid systems influenced by the brand's growing involvement in Formula 1.

    Production of the Audi Nuvolari will be limited to just 499 units worldwide, enhancing its exclusivity. Deliveries are expected to commence in 2027, with prices anticipated to start at around £500,000 (approximately Rs. 5.8 crore before taxes and duties).

    Audi Left Rear Three Quarter

    With nearly 1,000bhp on tap, hybrid assistance, and a limited production run, the Nuvolari effectively takes over the mantle left behind by the iconic R8, while ushering in a new era of electrified performance for Audi.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Follow us on
    Google News
    Follow us on Google News
     Next 
    Hyundai teases compact car; new i20?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    youtube-icon
    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    By CarWale Team23 Dec 2019
    51461 Views
    379 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 5.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Mahindra XUV 7XO
    Rs. 13.66 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 6.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.37 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mini Countryman C
    Mini Countryman C
    Rs. 47.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Jun
    Citroen eC3 X
    Citroen eC3 X
    Rs. 9.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    17th Jun
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Rs. 2.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    15th Jun
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Rs. 19.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
    Rs. 23.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago EV
    Tata Tiago EV
    Rs. 5.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor
    Rs. 40.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda Kodiaq RS
    Launching in 3 days
    Skoda Kodiaq RS

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Jun 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X6 Facelift
    BMW X6 Facelift

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.55 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th Jun 2026Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Tekton
    Unveiled On
    18 Feb
    Nissan Tekton

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th Jul 2026Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Syros EV
    Kia Syros EV

    Rs. 14.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift
    Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

    Rs. 10.50 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota New Hilux
    Toyota New Hilux

    Rs. 30.00 - 38.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Slavia Facelift
    Skoda Slavia Facelift

    Rs. 12.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2026 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    youtube-icon
    Audi A6 45TFSI | Bigger, Modern and Luxurious
    By CarWale Team23 Dec 2019
    51461 Views
    379 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from CarWale
    • Home
    • News
    • Audi's New Halo Supercar is Here, and It's Called the Nuvolari